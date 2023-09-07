ST. CHARLES — Roger Dale Latham, Sr., 71, of St. Charles, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Survivors: wife, Elizabeth (Smith) Latham; children, Jennifer Hatcher, Melissa Teague, Roberta Hopkins, and Roger Latham, Jr.; sisters, Irene Watson, Mary Fauvor, and Joyce Morgan; and brother, Ronald Latham.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Cranor Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
