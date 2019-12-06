George Thomas Roberts, 88, of Hanson, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Hanson to the late Mary Jane and Nathan Roberts. Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran and formerly a coal miner with Peabody Coal Company. He was of the Baptist faith. He loved farming and bailing hay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Ricky Roberts and Danny Joe Roberts; his daughter, Kathy Hogart; and his sisters, Alma Bowles, Geneva Cunningham and Annie Mae Phelps.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Vaneta Tippett Roberts; son Matthew (Karen) Roberts of Hanson; daughter Debbie (Sean) Lucas of Murray; grandchildren Kailey Jo Roberts, Chelsea Hogart, Russ Hogart, Elizabeth Wilson, Daniel Nisbet and Nathan Roberts; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his dog and companion, Bobby.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, Dec. 9, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Bill Crabtree officiating. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson with military honors conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Carroll Coffman, Woody Coffman, Kalem Tippett, Kevin Bruce, Leo Arona and Anthony Cruce.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
