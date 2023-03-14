Dr. Carroll M. Steinfeld, a beloved local physician, passed away on March 10, 2023, at the age of 85 in Madisonville. He was born on September 11, 1937, in Madisonville, Kentucky, and was married to his loving and dedicated wife Deloris Bowden Steinfeld on December 21, 1963. Together they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage.
Dr. Steinfeld’s passion for medicine began at a young age and he dedicated his life to helping others. He graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1963, after which he completed his internship at Philadelphia General Hospital in 1964. He then went on to complete his residency and training at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He earned board certifications in both Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology.
Dr. Steinfeld’s 50-year career as a gastroenterologist earned him great respect and admiration from his colleagues and patients alike. Beyond his medical expertise, it was his unwavering commitment to his patients and his genuine interest in their personal stories that left a lasting impact. He will be remembered for his profound legacy of empathy, compassion, and selflessness that touched countless lives in his community.
Beyond his work, Dr. Steinfeld had a variety of interests and hobbies. He enjoyed sailing and earned his private pilot’s license, but he was happiest spending time with his family. He could always be heard whistling a happy, though inaccurate tune and making friends out of strangers. As quickly as he could drop a “goshdangit,” his mood could be brought back around by a sweet treat, because he believed, “they don’t make bad chocolate.”
Dr. Steinfeld is survived by his beloved wife Deloris, their three children Staci Collins (Joe), Stevan Steinfeld (Martie), and Dave Steinfeld (Christy), his daughter Saxon McCullough, and nine grandchildren Madeline Stocke, Gabe Collins, Noah Collins, Caroline Steinfeld, Luke Steinfeld, Jason Steinfeld, Denver Reynolds, Clementine Reynolds, Lawrie Oney, and great grandchildren Kellan and Kason Stocke. He is also survived by his sister Beverly Hamman (Jack). Sadly, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Jack Stocke.
Dr. Steinfeld’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, colleagues, and the medical community as a whole. His legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his distinguished career. A private funeral service will be held in his honor and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Mahr Park at PO Box 705, Madisonville, KY 42431 or the First Presbyterian Church at 260 W. McLaughlin Ave, Madisonville KY 42431.
