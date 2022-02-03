Marjorie “Tootsie” Dunville Stull, 100, was born on a farm near Onton on April 23, 2021. She passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022. She graduated from high school in Slaughters and attended the University of Louisville School of Business for one year.
The Great Depression and World War II hastened her marriage to Emerson B. “Tooter” Stull on September 15, 1939. They later started Stull Hybrids seed corn company on the family farm. In 1949, E.B.’s asthma forced them to change climates, and they were advised by doctors to leave Kentucky. With their two small boys, they moved to San Antonio, Texas, in that year.
Tootsie’s life has been full, and she had the opportunity to be a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, and a vital part of the family business, Stull Chemical Company. Her lifelong interests have been family, business, relatives, and friends, along with church, traveling, and needlework. She loved entertaining at home, which enriched her life and benefitted her family, community, and church.
We thought she would live forever, with her independent spirit, strong character, and her humor.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, E.B. Stull; her parents, Gus and Zuma Dunville; her brother, R.L. Dunville; her sister, Frances Horner; and her nephew, Ricky Dunville.
She is survived by sons Larry (Kathy) of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Don (Laura) of Lawrence, Kansas; grandchildren, Todd Stull (Christa Wesley) of Mason, Ohio, Brad Stull (Hillary) of San Antonio, Texas, Erin McAnulty (Dustin) of Loveland, Ohio, and Christi Sumners of Fredericksburg, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Spencer Stull, Harper Stull, Sarah Stull, Keaton McAnulty, and Gus and Mary Jane Sumners; as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers are Jerry Dunville, Dustin McAnulty, John Simson, Brad Stull, Spencer Stull, and Todd Stull.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel on Monday, February 7, with a graveside service to follow. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, and beginning at 9:30 a.m on Monday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boysville, PO Box 369 Converse, TX 78109, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.