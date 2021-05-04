William F. (Bill) McReynolds Jr., 83, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Bill was born on Aug. 24, 1937, in Gracey (Christian County), to William F. and Marie (Morrison) McReynolds. He was a member of Newstead Presbyterian Church in Christian County. Bill graduated from South Christian High School in 1955, served four years in the U.S. Air Force, and then received his bachelor’s of science degree in forestry from the University of Kentucky in 1973. He began his career working for the state of Kentucky’s Division of Abandoned Mine Lands, but spent the greater part of his working years with the U.S. Department of Interior as an inspector of reclamation of abandoned mine lands in Madisonville, Kentucky.
On Dec. 19, 1974, he married Alice McAlpine. Bill and Alice had two daughters: Mary and Martha, and enjoyed 28 years together. Bill enjoyed gardening, reading, exercising, and preserving nature. He was known for advising not to mow lawns too short and not to set the air conditioning too cool. He tried to instill in his children the importance of getting things done as they needed doing; working hard and doing a good job while you’re at it; and maintaining your tools and your health so they last as best as they can.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Will, his mother, Marie, his wife, Alice, and his best dog, Daisy.
He is survived by his two daughters, Mary (Gerald) Johns and Martha Majors; two sisters, Mary Lou McReynolds and Sallie Noel; and five grandchildren, Skylar Majors, Jay Rodgers, Rebekah Johns, Abigail Johns, and Elizabeth Johns.
Funeral arrangements are pending for a private family service. Interment will follow at the McReynolds Family Cemetery in Christian County near Julien.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org or by mail: American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023).
