HANSON — Martha Lou Barnes, 84, of Hanson, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born December 23, 1937, in Hopkins County to the late Basil Thomas Weir and Mary Byrum. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Howard Barnes; and three brothers, Leroy, Curtis, and Kenneth Weir.
Martha worked as an x-ray technician. She loved cooking and baking, along with loving on her baby dogs. She was a foster parent to many dogs over the years. She also enjoyed her crafts.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte (Larry) Scott of Elizabethtown, KY, Lisa (Jay) Nixon of Hanson, Holly (JR) Sherman of Dawson Springs, Cindy Plunkette of Hanson, and Mary Teresa Bowles of Elizabethtown; son, Keith (Patricia) Barnes of Livingston County, KY; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 18, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. David Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jay Nixon, Brandon Nixon, Truman Law, Donnovan Bury, JR Sherman, and Kevin Rhye.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.