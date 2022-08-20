ST. CHARLES — Alice Faye Nixon, 77, of St. Charles, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born in St. Charles September 19, 1944, to the late Woodrow and Ruth Childers. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Cranor Community Church in St. Charles. She worked as a secretary at St. Charles School, at Ponderosa, and had retired from Country Cupboard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ray Nixon, and her sister, Betty Cox.
She is survived by her three children, Sara Woodruff and her husband, Bill, of Madisonville, Jeffrey Nixon and his wife, Randi, of Owensville, Indiana, and Marvin J. Nixon and his wife, Lisa of Hanson; one sister, Helen Anderson of St. Charles; six grandchildren, Mandi Sarles, Joshua Nixon, Adam Woodruff, Amber Hatten, Courtney Law, and Brandon Nixon; five great-grandchildren, Noa Nixon, Karsyn Woodruff, Alyssa Sarles, Scarlett Ruth Sarles, and Joanna Ruth Nixon; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Lake Grove General Baptist Church in St. Charles, with Rev. Roy Cherry officiating and Bro. Dennis Mayfield assisting. Burial will follow at Christian Privilege Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington.
Pallbearers will be Adam Woodruff, Joshua Nixon, Brandon Nixon, Brandon Hatten, Truman Law, and Chris Sarles. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jeff Staton.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
