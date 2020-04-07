Tamara Lee Kelley, 65, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence in Madisonville.
She was born August 27, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA to Betty J. Norfleet and the late Cyril F. Thompson. She was also proceeded by her twin sister, Pamela L. Prieshoff.
Tamara worked as a manager at the Ideal Market.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Kelley; two sons, Thomas Baxter and Mark Kelley; one daugher, Denise Kelley; two sisters, Deborah J. Fiscus and Kimberly A. Kritsch; one brother, Andy (Terrie) Thompson; eleven grandchildren, Cierra Baxter, Harley Baxter, Cristy Baxter, Cassie Baxter, Thomas Baxter, Tamara Baxter, Nate Kelley, Jonathan Kelley, Abigal Kelley, and Celsey Kelley; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held at a later date in August.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
