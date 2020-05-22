Glen Allen Carter, 56 of Madisonville, KY passed away, Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born October 31, 1963 in Chicago, IL to the late James Carter and Margaret Gipson Carter. He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
He enjoyed playing Bingo and the lottery.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Pentecost Carter; one daughter, Holly (Bryan) Carter Mason of Madisonville; one son, Ricky Carter of Madisonville; four step daughters, Toni Sifuentes, Brook Rodriguez, Jana Bivins and Kristy Tate; one step son, William Bivins; a sister, Connie Carter of Madisonville; a brother, Bobby Carter of Madisonville; twenty two grandchildren; ne great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately with burial to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Juan Rivera, Julio Rivera, Sherman Tate, Emiliano Sifuentes, Carlos Sifuentes, Austin Sifuentes and Michael Carter.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.