John Carroll Russell, 76, of Madisonville, went to be with the Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
He was born on April 24, 1944, in Madisonville to the late Rosie Floyd Nash Russell and Kelly Russell. He was a faithful attendant to the house of the Lord, where he enjoyed to worship. He was of the Pentecostal faith. He was given the honorary title of Colonel, Aide De Camp for his life saving act of humanitarian service on January 1989.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Mary Russell; sisters, Annie Norene Stone, Linda Gail Suttles and Wanda Sue Suttles; and his niece, Carolyn Stone.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Ellen Bernice Russell; daughters, Ronda Gail (Eddy) Brooks and Tammy Jo Russell; son, John Christopher (Leslie) Russell; grandchildren, Donovan Tyler Russell, Kevin Christopher Whittinghill, Baylee Ashton Russell, Mikayla Faith Brasher and Brayden Michael Russell; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Russell, Cullen Whitehouse and Beckham Whitehouse; nine nieces; six nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Dustin Lee officiating. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, as set forth by the Governor of the State of Kentucky, all funerals are to be held privately. The family appreciates your understanding.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
