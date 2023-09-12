MANITOU — Robert Elliott Girdley, 86, of Manitou, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at his home. He worked as a surveyor at Bernard Lochmueller.
Survivors: wife, Delores Girdley; children, Kylen Girdley (Lisa), Robbie Girdley, and Toni Titzer; stepdaughter, Cymantha Rideout; stepson, Shannon Cline; brother, Arch Girdley; and stepsister, Linda Crawford.
A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Girdley Family Cemetery.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
