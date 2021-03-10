Dorothy “Dottie” Foster, 73, of Hanson, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 10, 1947, in Earlington to the late Mervene Minton and Simpson Barber. Dottie was an assistant manager at McDonald’s. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Foster; and sister, Mary Barber.
Survivors include her daughters, Carla (Lee) Vickrey of Morganfield and Sylvia (Andy) Marlow of Corydon, Indiana; she was nanny to Andrew (Chelsy) Marlow, Devin Todd, Greg Townsend, Kayla (Bobby) Morris, Anna Todd and Maekenzie Campbell; nine great-grandchildren and two on the way; sisters, Kayla (David) Horn of Evansville, Indiana, and Karen Barber of Madisonville; and brothers, James (Lynn) Barber of Evansville, Doug (Cleda) Barber of Slaughters and Simpson (Pam) Barber
of Nortonville.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. Carl Nelson officiating. Burial to follow at Slaughters Cemetery in Slaughters.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Andrew Marlow, Greg Townsend, Don Finney, Robert Sisk, Allen Forker and Josh Knight. Honorary pallbearer is Devin Todd.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
