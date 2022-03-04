Norma Lee Reynolds, 83, of Morganfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Deaconess Union County Hospital in Morganfield, KY.
She was born November 21, 1939, in Hopkins County, KY to the late Lee Jackson and Wilma Pendley Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband.
Norma worked as District Manager of Avon. She attended both of her grandson’s churches, The Watershed and The Rise, both in Morganfield.
She is survived by her sons, Nolan Trent Reynolds of Goldsboro, Denver Steven Reynolds of Manitou, KY, and Christopher Allen Reynolds of Providence, KY; her sister, Darlene Jackson; eight grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 A.M., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Lake Grove General Baptist Cemetery in St. Charles, KY with Nolan Reynolds officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.