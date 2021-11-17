Rachel Marks Gardner, 87 of Providence, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, November 13, 2021. She was born July 25, 1934 in Sebree, Ky to the late Howard Roosevelt Marks Sr. and Ona Poole Marks. She was also proceeded in death by her Step Mother Allyne Melton Marks, four brothers John Wade (Edith) Marks of Sebree, H.R. (Jane) Marks Junior Providence, Burrel Thomas (Vera) Marks Onton, Ronald E. (Marilyn) Marks Madisonville.
She was a member of the Providence General Baptist Church where she had in the past served as secretary. She graduated from Providence High School. She had worked for G.E. In Owensboro, Jones Ford Sales/Edgar Jones Sales in Providence, Ky. Social Services in Dixon, Steve Robey Law Office Providence, and was currently employed at Amy Zachary Law Office in Dixon.
She enjoyed family and family gatherings, and cooking up special dishes for dinners. She knew what each family members favorite food was and on special occasions, such as birthdays, Christmas, and Thanksgiving made sure everyone had a little of their favorites. She was an avid thoroughbred race horse fan, having owned two of her own at one time, Rachel’s Pleasure and Hatefull Rachel. She also enjoyed pretty much anything Kentucky. She was very proud of her home state so much so that the Commonwealth of Kentucky gave her the rank of Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her sister, Roberta (Thomas Reid Sr.) Brown of Madisonville, her son Mark Alan (Katherine) Gardner of Providence, three grand children Amy (Daniel) Northrop Herndon, Chad (Cee Cee) Hankins Naples Fl., Jarrod (Natalie) Hankins Dixie, seven great grandchildren, Tyler, Shalyn, Cecilia, Wade, Walker, Reese, and Asher, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel with Bro. Barry Cullen and her grandson, Jarrod Hankins officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Lebanon Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 12:00 P.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.