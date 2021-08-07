HENDERSON — Joyce Clinton King, 86, of Henderson, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at home surrounded by family and under the care of St. Anthony’s Hospice. She was born in Trimble, Tennessee, on Aug. 10, 1934, to the late Howard B. and Sarah L. (Swindle) Churchwell. She was a born-again Christian and member of Henderson First Baptist and former member of Liberty Baptist Church in Madisonville and Watson Lane Baptist Church in Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James H. Clinton; second husband, Allen King; and brother Howard Wayne Churchwell.
She is survived by her children, Karen Knight (Tommy Jr.) and Jeff Clinton (Kelly); grandchildren Tommy Knight III, Matt Knight, Jordan Clinton, Cody Clinton, Gage Pickell and Tristan Clinton; great-grandchildren Cruz Hallmark, Gabby Knight, Thomas Knight IV, Morgan Knight, Hannah Knight, Jax Knight and Karsyn Clinton; great-great-grandson Weston Lee Hallmark; sisters Peggy Aborn and Shirley Raley; and caretakers Dana Ford, Marilyn DeJarnett and Lonna Baker.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Bro. Tondra Daugherty officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be noon Monday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Carmi, Illinois, with the Rev. Alan Chamness officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Knight III, Matt Knight, Jordan Clinton, Cody Clinton, Thomas Knight IV, Tristan Clinton and Kenny Stewart.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony’s Hospice, Henderson First Baptist, Liberty Baptist Church and/or Watson Lane Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
