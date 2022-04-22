Cheryl J, Martin, 75, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Heartford House in Owensboro.
She was born in Madisonville December 9, 1946, to the late Jewell E. and Mary L. Prowse.
She was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville and was a member of the National Education Association and Kentucky Education Association. She was active in “Celebrate Recovery” at church and was also active in “Covenant Food Bank”.
Mrs. Martin was a retired teacher who had worked for Webster County and Hopkins County schools.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Martin of Madisonville; her daughter, Lori Williams Moore and her husband, Cary, of Bell Buckle, Tennessee; her son, John Nathan Williams of Greenville, Missouri; stepson, Richard Martin, III; and three grandchildren, Zachary Moore and Ashley and James Aaron Williams.
The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Covenant Community Church in Madisonville with Pastor Michael Knight and Chaplain Pat Dew officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Covenant Community Chaplaincy and Western Kentucky Dream Center.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.