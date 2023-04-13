DAWSON SPRINGS — Gayle Norris Purdy, 87, of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He owned and operated Purdy Brothers Grocery Store with his family for more than 50 years.
Survivors: daughters, Cindy Gayle (David) Kingery and Carla Ann (Alan) Patton.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Purdy Cemetery, Hopkins County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Service will be streamed on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of sympathy: Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Philip Bruce, P.O. Box 14, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
