HANSON — Dennis Craig Arndt, 72, of Hanson, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born Aug. 6, 1950, in LaPorte, Indiana to the late Gloria Steinke Arndt and Walter Arndt. Dennis was a proud retired veteran of the United States Army and, including his service as a reservist, he served our country for over 33 years. He worked at York as a supervisor. He was a member of American Legion Post #6. He enjoyed camping, scuba diving, and reading, and was also a member of First United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janice Coombs Arndt; daughter, Rebecca Arndt of Hanson; son, Aaron (Caitlin) Arndt of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Bradford (Suzy) Arndt of Austin, Texas; sister, Corinne (Eric) Goodson of LaPorte, Indiana; grandchildren, Archer Arndt and Poppy Arndt, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. John and Dr. Loletuth Kalz officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery in Hanson, with military honors conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
