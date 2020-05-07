Charles Carter (CC) McCall, 83, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away at his home on May 1, 2020. Charles was born in Hollywood, California, on Aug. 20, 1936, to Tera and Charles W. McCall.
He attended the University of Tennessee at Martin and Auburn University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in forestry. Charles married Carolyn and together they had three children, Tony, Lisa and Chris.
He worked in forestry and strip mine reclamation for the states of Kentucky, Montana and Colorado. He enjoyed all things in nature and spending time with his family. He was a kind man and his outgoing personality spread joy to all he knew. Charles was a member of West Franklin Baptist Church.
Charles is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter Lisa; son Chris; and grandchildren Drew, Justin, Landon, Easton, Brown and Knox.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tony McCall.
Memorial services will be held at Vernal Grove Cemetery on May 7, 2020, at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.