June Elaine Hibbs, 83, of Earlington, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born in Madisonville on Jan. 28, 1937, to the late Walker and Alma L. Clayton.
Mrs. Hibbs was a member of Earlington First Christian Church and had worked at McGary Brothers Furniture and Riddle Insurance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Wayne Hibbs; her daughter, Debra Elaine Stills; one stepson, Mark Hibbs; two sisters, Robbie Blue and Martha Bearden; and one brother, Bill Clayton.
Mrs. Hibbs is survived by her daughter, Patti Oakley (Tommy Barnes) of Madisonville; one stepdaughter, Jennifer Elaine Adams of Princeton; one stepson, Greg Hibbs of Earlington; one brother, John Clayton of Madisonville; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Bro. J.D. Holt officiating and burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Greg Hibbs, Tommy Barnes, Ricky Level, Brook Hibbs, Isaac Oakley and Jon Hibbs. Honorary pallbearer will be Isaiah Oakley.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
