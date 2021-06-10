Lawrence Kenneth Tossi, 62, of Dawson Springs, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Tossi was born June 21, 1958, in Chicago to the late George Anthony Tossi and Elaine Gloss Tossi-Dreasler. He was a local truck driver for many years and of the Christian faith.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Susan Kees.
Mr. Tossi is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ava Mann Tossi of Dawson Springs; three sons, Dale Patrick Tossi (Chessie) of Central City, Joseph Eugene Tossi (Rena) of the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Misawa, Japan, and Lawrence Charles Tossi of Dawson Springs; one brother, George Tossi (Danita) of McHenry, Illinois; two sisters, Reyne Ripke of Glendale Heights, Illinois, and Candace Porter (Jim) of Reedsburg, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a loving dog, Pepper.
Visitation for Lawrence Kenneth Tossi will be from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 4 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, with Pastor Kathy Redden officiating.
Mr. Tossi’s service will be recorded and streamed later on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneral
home facebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
