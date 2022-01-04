Ronald Dee “Butch” Oglesby, 75, an Earlington, native and current resident of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was born January 30, 1946, in Madisonville, to the late Carlon Hunt Oglesby and Ruby Dell “R.D.” Oglesby. Butch loved and cherished his family and friends. He had a long and rewarding career in underground coal mining beginning in Madisonville with Ziegler Coal Company and Oriole in the early 1970s. During the 70s and 80s, he also worked at Alston #4 mine in Centertown, and he taught underground mining classes at the vocational school in Madisonville. He later became an underground federal coal mine inspector with the Mine Safety Health Administration (MSHA). Butch retired from that position in 2005 and spent his remaining years exploring nature, hunting, fishing, and loving his family and friends. Butch was an avid duck hunter who also loved to Jeep, fish Loch Mary Lake, collect historical artifacts and share his adventures with others, including many Facebook friends.
In addition to his mother and father, Butch was preceded in death by his wife, Sherrie Pamela Oglesby on December 21, 2015.
He is survived by his son, Chris (Lorie) Oglesby, of White Plains; one granddaughter, Harper Oglesby, of Lexington; his beloved Australian Shepherd, Izzybell; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington, with Bro. Scott Heltsley. Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org, in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfu
