Rodney Nippe, 74, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born May 24, 1945 in Shelbyville, IL, to the late Eugene Raymond Nippe and Laura Jean Hampton Nippe.
Rodney worked for the City of Madisonville for the street department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Cope Nippe; two daughters, Lisa (Don) Loney of Sullivan, IL and Lori (Zach) Helton of Allenville, IL; two sisters, Kimberly (Robert) Lynch of Shelbyville and Tammy Mette of Effingham, IL; one brother, Randy (Linda) Nippe of Filmore, IN; two granddaughters, Kelsey Smith of Cumming, GA and Gabrielle Smith of Windsor, IL; great grandsons, Anthony Harris and Benjamin Harris of Windsor, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Egbert and Dr. Mark Partin officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Karl Cope, Ronnie Cope, Trevor Nippe, Lisa Loney, Don Loney, and Travis Nippe. Honorary pallbearer will be Barry Boucher.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.