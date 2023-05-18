DAWSON SPRINGS — JoAnn Johnson, 81, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at her home. She worked for many years as a waitress at several local restaurants.
Survivors: daughters, Sallie Johnson and Judy Williams; son, Jason Johnson; sister, Margaret Ladd; and brothers, Charlie (Dean) Newberry and Billy Newberry.
The funeral service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
