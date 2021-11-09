Connie Sue Bond, 56, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born in Madisonville, on November 19, 1964 to the Rev. Jerry Bean, Sr. and Carolyn Bean of Nortonville.
She was of the General Baptist faith and formerly worked at Walmart and Hucks.
In addition to her parents, Connie is survived by her two children, Debra Ayers and her husband, Michael, of Hopkinsville, and Ronald Latham and his wife, Andrea, of Providence; three sisters, Brenda Bean, of Madisonville, Sandra Wright, of Bloomfield, and Tammy Glaysbrook, of Nortonville; two brothers, Jerry W. Bean, Jr., of Madisonville and Franklin DeWayne Bean, of Henderson; four grandchildren, Zachary Ayers, Tyler Ayers, Brycen Latham, and Scarlet Latham; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lake Grove General Baptist Church in St. Charles, with the Rev. Charles Brooks officiating and burial to follow at Lake Grove Church Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Lake Grove General Baptist Church in St. Charles.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Latham, Zachary Ayers, Tyler Ayers, Michael Ayers, Brian Bond, and Marcus Cunningham.
Memorial contributions can be made to National Kidney Foundation.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
