Jefferson Hanson Stanley, 84, of White Plains died Tuesday at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville. He was of the Baptist faith and was a coal miner and a farmer all of his life.
He is survived by his children, Jeff Stanley, Bruce Stanley, Mike Stanley, Jimmy Stanley and Kathy Drake; and brothers, Roy Stanley and Glen Gary Stanley.
Service: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Burial: Stanley Cemetery in White Plains.
Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
