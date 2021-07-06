Beverly Jo Dahl, 82, of Clay, passed away Saturday July 3, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
Beverly was born in Providence, Sept. 17, 1938, to Jess and Annie Blackwell. She was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by two sons, Kim and Jeff Nall.
She is survived by one daughter, Julie Mitchell (Ashley), of Clay; two sisters, Loyce Martin and Joyce Lacy, both of Princeton; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Wade Nixon, Kyle Lane Nixon, Nea Caitlan Cowan, and Kristen Nicole Nall; two great-granddaughters, Tinsley Cowan and Linda Nixon.
Funeral services will be conducted 12 p.m. Tuesday July 6, 2021, with Bro. Earl Reeves officiating and burial to follow in White Oak Cemetery near Clay. Visitation will be Tuesday July 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. til service time at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kentucky Hands and Voices, PO Box 43914 Louisville, KY 40253.
Vanover Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
