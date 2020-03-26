Steve Lee Callen,73, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born January 23, 1947 in Anderson, IN, to the late Raymond Lee Callen Jr. and Virginia Ann Land Callen.
Steve was a member and Elder of the Church of Christ in Madisonville; he was a US Air Force veteran servicing in Vietnam from 1966-1970. He enjoyed watching anything military, political or Sci fi.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheila Thompson Callen of Madisonville; one son, Chris (April) Callen of Henderson, KY; a daughter, Rebecca Callen (James) Allen of Coventry, England; a sister, Sally Callen of Evansville, IN; three grandchildren, Bethanie Callen, Hayden Callen and Mitchell Callen.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of Christ at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.