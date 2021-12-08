WINCHESTER — Larry Joe “Bones” Howton, 74, of Winchester, and formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at his residence in Winchester. Mr. Howton was born Sept. 7, 1947, to Elvie Huie Howton and Bernice O. Davis Howton. He was a 1965 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. After graduation, he worked for many years with Pyro Mining Co., and he continued to work with Elk Creek Mines until his retirement. Mr. Howton was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of the Life Apostolic Church of Madisonville.
Mr. Howton is survived by his beloved wife, Betty Eli Howton of 53 years marriage; one son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Becky Howton; and two grandchildren, Ella Howton and Emily Howton, all of Winchester; two brothers, the Rev. Donnie (Linda) Howton and Rocky Howton of Dawson Springs; and one sister, Kathy Sue Cotton of Dawson Springs.
Preceding Mr. Howton in death are his parents; four brothers, Jerry Wayne Howton, Rickey Dane Howton, Billy Ray Howton and Gary Dale Howton; and twin infant brothers, Randy Kay and Sandy Fay Howton.
Visitation for Larry Joe “Bones” Howton will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Dustin Lee and the Rev. Donnie Howton will officiate the service with burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers include nephews Chris Howton, Brad Howton, Nick Howton, B.J. Cotton, David Howton and Matt Cotton.
Mr. Howton’s service will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
