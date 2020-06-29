Joan Hypes, 77, of Madisonville, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Ridgewood Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 7:52 pm
