Travis Wayne Minor, 61, of Madisonville, died Monday, June 28, 2021. He was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Logan Bostick; sisters Terrie Bostick, Tammy Minor and Tanya Hollie; and brothers Jonny Minor, Terrence Minor and Titus Hollie.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday at Mason & Sons Funeral Home.
A mask is required.
