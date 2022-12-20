Billy Ray Spurlin, 82, of Madisonville, KY died Friday, December 16, 2022 at Hillside Center, He worked for many years as a custodian for Christian Assembly of Madisonville, where he was a member.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Elder (Jimmie), Brenda Suzette Mires (Terry); two sons, Danny Spurlin, Wesley Spurlin (Cheryl); three sisters, Linda Sullivan, Mary Isabelle Spurlin and Brenda Dixon; and two brothers, James Spurlin, Jimmy Spurlin.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Beshear Funeral home. Burial: Shyflat Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.