Garry Keith Mitchell, 65, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a member of the Beulah Crossroads Baptist Church in Beulah. Garry worked for Dotiki Mine for 41 years, and after his retirement from Dotiki, he went to work as a Mine Inspector for the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety in Madisonville. He served as a map man for the Dotiki and State Mine Rescue Teams. He loved NASCAR and watching UK basketball. Garry loved watching his kids play sports and participate in school activities, and loved his dogs and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ruby Owen Mitchell; one sister, Patricia Frommel; and two brothers, Billy and Kenneth Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Kathy Mitchell of Dawson Springs; his daughter, Amanda Jones (Paul) of Madisonville; his son, Brian Mitchell of Nebo; his mother, Velma Franklin Mitchell of Dawson Springs; two sisters, Linda Howton of Nebo and Wanda Brown of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Kohl Jones, Seth Hartline-Mitchell, Braylon Mitchell, Jonathan Jones and Mitchell Jones; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Sadie and Miley, and beloved cat, Squeaky.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Beulah Crossroads Baptist Church (247 Charleston Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408). The Rev. Ronnie Cullen and the Rev. Billy Neal Parrish will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon. Visitation will be at Beulah Crossroads Baptist Church on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until service time on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.townsend funeralhomeinc.com.
