Eugene “Gene” Brown Townsend, 94, passed away at Baptist Health Madisonville on Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born June 8, 1926, in Poseyville, Indiana, to the late Anna Brown Townsend and Roscoe C. Townsend.
Gene attended the University of Evansville. He served as a World War II Navy signalman and data programmer when computers were the size of a room and used punch cards. He was a UK fan, a Kentucky Colonel, quoted Chaucer and loved fishing, flower gardens, singing and the piano. Gene and Vicki, his wife of 73 years, moved to sunny Florida after he retired from York as a warehouse manager. He moved back to Kentucky in 2019 to be near their daughter, Jeanne Knapp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Townsend, and his daughter, Jeanne Knapp, who both preceded him in 2020; granddaughter Carole Isaacs; and his sister, Jewelee Kazynski.
Survivors include his sons, Eugene (Sharon) Townsend Jr. of Deatsville, Alabama, and Donald “Don” Townsend of Los Alamitos, California; son-in-law Jim Knapp of Dawson Springs; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
