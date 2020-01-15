Lawrence Richard Pilson, 73, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
He was born March 27, 1946, in Louisville, KY to the late Frank Pilson and Hyacinth Green Pilson.
Lawrence was a member at Immaculate Conception Church, retired from the Louisville Police Department, and a retired RN. He enjoyed golf and Louisville basketball.
He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Anne Pilson of Madisonville; one brother, Doug (Pat) Pilson of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Kellsie (Nathan Robertson) Pilson, Savannah (Nicholas Higgs) Pilson, Serenity Dunning, and Kaidence Moore; and three great grandchildren, Arayah Higgs, Maya Higgs, and Chasen Higgs.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church with Father David Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Envelopes will be made available at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.