Ronnie D. Henderson, 63, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his daughters home.
He was born July 12, 1957, in Hopkinsville to the late Susie Allen Henderson and Adrian D. “Monk” Henderson. He was employed at Baptist Health Madisonville and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and cooking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bobby Henderson and Roy Henderson.
Survivors include his son, Matthew Henderson of Madisonville; daughter Kerri Blades of Madisonville; brother Chuck (Cathy) Henderson of Hopkinsville; sisters Sue (Kenneth) Head of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Connie Merrill of Hopkinsville; granddaughters Makenzie (Seth) Bean of Manitou and Maleigha Henderson and Kylie Henderson, both of Madisonville; grandsons Drew Blades of Evansville, Indiana, and Teighlon Henderson of Madisonville; great-granddaughter Lily Blades of Madisonville; great-grandson Hudson Bean of Manitou; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Heath Marsh, Barry Russell, Tim Jones, Bill Gauthier, James Brewer and Shawn Menser. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Paige, Phillip Anderson and Mike Hassell.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ronnie’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.