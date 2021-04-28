Donald Junior DeMoss, 84, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born April 11, 1937, in Madisonville to the late Hilda Louise Huff DeMoss and Calvin Melton DeMoss. Donald worked as a coal miner at Providence #1 Coal Mines and was owner and operator of Deer Run Raceway. He was a member of Lone Star Pentecostal Church in Madisonville. Donald enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and racing. Most of all, he loved being with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doyce DeMoss; son Russ DeMoss; brother Jerry DeMoss; and sisters Faye Coakley and Glenda McKinney.
Survivors include his daughter, Robin (Chris) Martin of Madisonville; granddaughter Lerin (Jesse) McGowan of Madisonville; brother Darrell (Judy) DeMoss of Mayfield; grandsons Trevor DeMoss and Blake DeMoss, both of Madisonville; great-grandson Braydon Chambers of Madisonville; great-granddaughter, Isabella McGowan; special niece and nephew, Cindy Larkins and Jody Larkins of Madisonville; and several other nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Roy Duke and Bro. Ron Elliot officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Henry Daugherty, Richard Martin, Jody Larkins, Trevor DeMoss, Mike Coakley and Blake DeMoss. Honorary pallbearer is Braydon Chambers.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
