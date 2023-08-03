DAWSON SPRINGS — Gayle Norman Nelson, 87, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Nelson was born March 8, 1936, in Dawson Springs to the late Arnold Nelson and Evelyn Hale Nelson. Gayle was a graduate of Charleston High School and was a master electrician that worked at Alcoa in Newburgh, Indiana. He was a member of Dunn Missionary Baptist Church, and served as a deacon since 1992 and as an Elder Deacon for the past several years. He served his country in the United States Army, and he loved University of Kentucky Wildcat basketball. Gayle was a member of the Beulah Masonic Lodge and was also an avid golfer.
Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dot Hunt; and brothers, Wayne Nelson and Bobby Nelson.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Rita Ann Nelson of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Regina Farris and her husband, Dennis, of Madisonville, and Renee Gross and her husband, Jackie, of Elizabethtown; a sister, Nell Arersa of Detroit, Michigan; four grandchildren, Ashtin Brown, Amanda Papadinec, Jarrod Farris, and Hannah Farris; and six great-grandchildren, Kelshaun, Kaylee, Sawyer, Adley, Mason, Zoey and Maddox.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with Rev. Jeremy Jessup officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service Sunday, with masonic rites conducted at 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joe Workman, Jeff Cunningham, Mark McGregor, Clint Cunningham, Bo Hester, and Dirk Hefner. Terry Nelson and Kelshaun Mitchell will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Mr. Nelson’s service will be streamed live on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page following the service. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
