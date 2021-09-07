Teresa Michelle Messamore, 46, of Madisonville died Friday, September 3, 2021 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a laborer for Tyson Foods and a member of Christian Tabernacle in Madisonville.
Survivors include her father, Bill Messamore Sr.; sisters, Tabitha Putman, Rosa Messamore; brother, Billy Messamore.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Browder Cemetery in Hopkins County. Visitation: From 9:30 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitors wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.