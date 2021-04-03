VINCENNES, Ind. — Beloved mother, El Wanda Jo Shields, 77, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, in Vincennes, Indiana. She left behind a legacy of love. El Wanda was born July 27, 1943, in Midland, Texas, to the late Louis Edwin Sr. and Lenora Maudine Shields.
El Wanda was a creative, kind and loving person. She never met a stranger and always welcomed all. Her smile and laughter were contagious and heat warming. Over the years, she worked as an insurance agent for Allstate and Metropolitan Life. She was honored to be a Kentucky Colonel and listed in World’s Who’s Who of Women and Who’s Who of American Women. Her most valued title was mother. She loved Jesus and was successful in teaching her children to love Him, too.
She was also preceded by her younger brother, Louis Edwin “Eddie” Shields.
She is survived by her three children, Kimberly (Gary) Nelson of Vincennes, Indiana, Dana (Dr. Jeff) Adkins of Ukiah, California, and Dr. Daniel (Betsy) Kirkwood of Emerald Isle, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister Etta (Paul) Coyle of Madisonville.
Private burial will be in Pride Bordley Cemetery in Union County with Whitsell Funeral Home in charge.
Instead of gifts or contributions, please reach out to someone you love and let them know how much.
