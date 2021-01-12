Priscilla Allen Caraway, 75, of Madisonville, died on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at her home.
Priscilla was a member of Truth Apostolic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Caraway; daughters, Deborah Norris, Loretta Sellers, and Michelle Jones; sons, Michael Allen and Billy Williamson; brothers, Michael Williamson, Charlie Williamson and Roger Williamson.
Service: 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Truth Apostolic Church, South Main St. Madisonville, KY 42431. Burial: Flat Creek Cemetery in Mortons Gap, KY. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
