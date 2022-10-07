Dennis Wayne Stone Sr., 63, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born in Madisonville March 31, 1959, to the late Charles Stone, Sr. and Bobbie Mae Logan Davis. Mr. Stone loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Stone of Jacksonville, Florida, and the mother of their ABC kids, Regina Stone, of Madisonville.
Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, Stacy Stone of Madisonville; children, Tanja Kirkwood of Madisonville, Ashley (Kenneth) Phelps of McDonough, Georgia, Brittany Stone of Madisonville, Christina Ortiz of Madisonville, Emily Stone of Madisonville, Cora Larkin of Madisonville, Dennis Stone, Jr. of Madisonville, and Flint (Hailey) Stone of Monticello; sisters, Mary Allensworth of Madisonville, Sheral Logan of Madisonville, Jennie Logan of Madisonville, and Rosalind Logan of Bowling Green; brothers, Charles (Effie) Stone, Jr. of Adairville, Tracy (Mary) Logan of Madisonville, Kenneth Logan of Madisonville, and Carlos (Mary) Logan of Conyers, Georgia; 28 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home, 409 East Noel Ave., Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
