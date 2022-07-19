Eugene “Gene” Darrow, 74, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Sunday July 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born April 1, 1948 in Springfield, TN to the late LeRoy Darrow and Minnie Love Darrow. He was also preceded in death by his son, Danny Darrow.
Gene was a man dedicated to the Lord, his greatest love was serving the Lord, he would witness and testify to anyone who would listen. He retired from Peabody Coal Company, he was a member of Christian Tabernacle Church, and his hobby was buying junk and selling antiques.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Sue Darrow; three sons, Eddie (Pam) Darrow of Madisonville, Eric (Cassie) Darrow of Greenville, KY, and Ethan Darrow of Evansville, IN; four grandchildren, Jordan Darrow, Landon Darrow, Grayson Darrow, and Olivia Darrow, one great grandchild, Kavin Schaum.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home-Madisonville Chapel with Bro. Howard Tingle officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday July 19, 2022, and from 10 a.m. until the service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Darrow, Grayson Darrow, John Wooton, Brent Maulding, Johnny Tingle, and Kenley Ciceron.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
