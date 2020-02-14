Jane Tippett Pleasant, 76, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was formerly a caseworker with the State of Kentucky and a member of Earlington First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, James Pleasant; daughter Joan Pleasant; sisters Vaneta Roberts, Joyce Followell, Wilma Stevenson, Cindy Coffman, Rebecca Coffman, Jettie Riffe and Bobbi Mills; and brother Roger Tippett.
Memorial service: 3 p.m. Monday at Hanson Baptist Church, 130 Sunset Road, Hanson.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
