Alfred Ronnie Crick, 75, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home. Born June 3, 1944, to the late James Estil and Frances (Bullock) Crick of Nortonville, he was a member of Earlington First Baptist Church and worked at the Hopkins County Clerk office as chief deputy clerk until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing when he got the chance, had a passion for cars and bodywork and loved computers. He was a family man and always had a pleasant smile.
Survived by him are his loving wife of 54 years, Diane (Widener) Crick; sons Jeffrey (Lynda) Crick and Jeremy (Stephanie) Crick, all of White Plains; grandchildren Summer Crick, Heather Kelley, Kaelin Crick, Colby Crick and Alyssa Kelley; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn (David) Saint of Beaver Dam; brothers Glen (Shirley) Crick of Crofton and Bruce (Paula) Crick of Chandler, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Bobby Sellers officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Kaelin and Colby Crick, Max Kelley, Roger Carroll, Mike Murrah and Dustin Kelley.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
