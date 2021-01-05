Jettie Louise Tippett Riffe, 69, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021,at Brighton Cornerstone Healthcare in Madisonville.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1951, in Hanson, to the late Joe Smith Tippett and Evelyn Vaneta James Tippett. Jettie was a member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed writing poetry and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jane Carolyn Pleasant and Jennie Sue Bruce; and her brothers, Edward Jewell Tippett and James Smith Tippett.
Survivors include her sons, Ernest Lee of McAlpin, Florida, and Jason Bucklew of Dover, Pennsylvania; brother, John Roger (Rhonda) Tippett, of Hanson; sisters, Vaneta Jo Roberts, of Hanson, Joyce Ann Followell, of Henderson, Wilma Janet (Garland) Stevenson, of Hanson, Rebecca Jean Coffman, of Providence, Bobbi Jarrette Mills, of Madisonville, and Cynthia June (Danny) Coffman, of Hanson; grandchildren, Kierson Bucklew, Willyn Bucklew and Laine Bucklew; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Jeffrey Mills officiating. A burial will be held at a later date at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jettie’s memory to the Olive Branch Cemetery Fund 400 Olive Branch Church Rd. Hanson, Ky. 42413.
Condolences may be made to the family on line at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
