Our dearest mother, Brenda Kaye Jarvis, 73, made her way to Heaven’s Gate Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, from the Heartford House in Owensboro. Our mother was born somewhere in Hopkins County Christmas Day in 1949. She always claimed to have been delivered by Santa Claus, but we still question that. She graduated from Madisonville High School in 1968 and married the man she’d spend the rest of her life with, Michael Dean Jarvis, Dec. 17, 1969.
Mom loved her church and her church family and was a member of Corley Chapel General Baptist Church for many years, teaching at times, and helping where she could. There’s no doubt she’s singing and rejoicing now.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Jarvis. They made their home in the Graham community and had two children, Eric (Elisabeth), who had a good run of being her favorite person up until he had to relinquish that title, as her daughter, Shannon Jarvis, or as we call her “the GOLDEN CHILD”, was born. Brenda was blessed with four grandkids whom she loved, spoiled, and fought for so passionately, Keidis Jarvis, Ian (Andrea) Jarvis, Autumn Laster, and Connor Laster, and two great-grandchildren, Bryar and Ainsley Jarvis, whom she adored and who lit her world up through these past few years of illness. She wore the title of NAN with pride. She is also survived by a sister, Patsy Buchanan, and several nieces and nephews that she deeply loved.
She was predeceased by her parents, Jimmy and Odeal Gipson; four sisters; and three brothers. We are left to imagine what a glorious reunion they are having.
Her celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, with Bro. Johnny Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Please come share a story or a testimony with us about her. Perhaps one day each summer, we can all crank up our furnaces to her favorite temperature of 150 degrees in her honor. We will truly miss her, but we thank God for our time together. “WE GOTTA GO!” Dad, Shannon, and Eric.
