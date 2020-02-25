Leora “Lee” Tabor, 91, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence.
She was born November 1, 1928 in Milport, KY to the late Pressley LeGrand and Enola Forbes LeGrand. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude “Jr” Tabor, one brother, and several sisters.
Mrs. Tabor retired from GE. She was all about her family and loved collecting dolls.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Lonnie) Spurlin of Dawson Springs, KY; three sons, Tony (Barbara) Tabor of Elizabethtown, KY, David (Lena) Tabor of Madisonville and Jeff (Olga) Tabor of Humble, TX; one sister, Buna Miller of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Cindy Tabor Lanham, Scott Tabor, Tom Spurlin, Lonnie Spurlin and Krista Tabor Bunch and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Drew Bunch officiating. Burial will be private.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
