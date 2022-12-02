DAWSON SPRINGS — Dorothy “Dottie” White, 90, of Dawson Springs, died at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her residence. She was a retired accountant for the State of Ohio.
Survivors: son, Steve (Vickie) Christian; brother, Leon (Donna) Johnson; and sisters, Elizabeth Cook, Marietta (Jim) Nandrassy, and Martha Henderson.
Private burial will take place in Grove City, Ohio.
Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
