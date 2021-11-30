Betty Jean Norfleet, 91, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
She was born July 16, 1930 in Bremen, to the late Raymond L. McPherson and Lorane Whitmer McPherson. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela Prieshoff and Tamara Kelley; two sisters; and one great-grandchild.
Betty Jean was the 7th District Ladies Auxiliary President of Clay City, IN VFW. She loved gardening, camping, fishing, and playing cards.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Fiscus, of Madisonville, and Kim Prieshoff, of Indianapolis; her son, Frederick “Andy” (Terrie) Thompson, of Indianapolis; her brother, Billy McPherson, of Clay City; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Mr. Matt Pillar officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
